BBDN and SMEF sign landmark MOU to advance Financial Inclusion Agenda

The Bangladesh Business & Disability Network (BBDN) and SME Foundation (SMEF) have signed a landmark MOU that outlines a shared commitment to advancing the agenda of accessible financial services for entrepreneurs with disabilities, with a focus on advocacy, product development, and capacity-building initiatives in the banking and financial sectors.

This initiative marks a significant step towards ensuring equitable access to financial services for all, reinforcing the need for inclusivity in Bangladesh's economic landscape. Before signing the MOU, a discussion session was organized on the accessibility of finance for persons with disabilities through the support of the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Building gender responsive and Inclusive TVET System in Bangladesh (ProGRESS) Project, where both BBDN and SMEF are partners of the ILO.

The event brought together key financial institutions, including SME Foundation, BRAC Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Kormoshongsthan Bank, and NRBC Bank, as well as prominent organizations like PKSF and Sajida Foundation. Participants engaged in insightful discussions, exploring their experiences and understandings regarding the financial inclusion of persons with disabilities. Mahbubul Islam from the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) shared valuable insights on the essential requirements for developing financial products that cater to the needs of persons with disabilities based on their experience. Sightsavers provided an overview of the SME policy landscape.

Several courageous entrepreneurs with disabilities also participated in the event, openly discussing the discrimination they face despite being qualified and equipped to access loans and financial support from banks and financial institutions. Notable speakers at the event included Mr Peter Belen, Chief Technical Advisor of the ILO ProGRESS Project; Mr Anwar Hussain Chowdhury, Managing Director of the SME Foundation; Mr Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury, Trustee of BBDN; and Mr Murteza Rafi Khan, CEO of BBDN.

The Chief Guest, Mr Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, emphasised in his speech the importance of SMEF and its extended network, which actively engages in every stage of the implementation process. He noted that while numerous theoretical discussions have been held and extensive research conducted, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Despite our efforts, people with disabilities face significant challenges in establishing their businesses. Many still go door to door seeking support, but their needs still need to be met.

Although we have strong policies in place, we struggle with practical implementation. This urgency makes it all the more vital for us to unite, organise, and collaborate to genuinely support people with disabilities in building their businesses and becoming self-sufficient. Now is the time for collective action. Each speaker underscored the urgent need to address barriers to financial accessibility and emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in creating inclusive financial products and services.