BBA appoints VaaaN-Regnum-NDE JV for supplying, installing and maintaining weigh in motion (WIM)

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) has signed a contract with VaaaN-Regnum-NDE JV for supplying, installing, testing, commissioning and maintaining 10 (ten) units of low-speed weigh-in-motion (LSWIM) scales, including real-time web-based live video and data monitoring system with RFID for Bangabandhu Bridge.

The Bangabandhu Bridge, which is 4.98km long, was opened for public use in 1998.

It connects the east bank of River Jamuna to the west bank. When constructed, it was the 11th longest bridge in the world.

Overloaded vehicles on roads and bridges is a major concern for the road and bridge authorities of Bangladesh as it damages infrastructure, causes road accidents and incurs in additional

costs for maintenance and rehabilitation.

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) is installing low-speed weigh in motion (LSWIM) scales on the roads leading up to the Bangabandhu Bridge on both sides.

LSWIM are low-speed weigh-in-motion scales for vehicles that can weigh the axle load of vehicles with near-perfect accuracy, without the need to stop the vehicles.

There will also be a real-time web-based live video and data monitoring system with radio-frequency identification (RFID) installed, along with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera system to identify overweight vehicles.

Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, Chief Engineer of BBA, signed the agreement with Rony Basak, Country Head of VaaaN Infra Pvt Ltd., in presence of Md Monjur Hossain, Executive Director of BBA, Riyad Husain, Managing Director of NDE Solutions Ltd, Mohammad Hossain Jony, Managing Director of Regnum Resource Ltd and other senior officials of BBA.

On behalf of NDE, the solution will be executed by its subsidiary, NDE Solutions Ltd.