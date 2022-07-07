BBA appoints VaaaN-Regnum-NDE JV for supplying, installing and maintaining weigh in motion (WIM)

Corporates

TBS Report 
07 July, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 02:04 pm

Related News

BBA appoints VaaaN-Regnum-NDE JV for supplying, installing and maintaining weigh in motion (WIM)

TBS Report 
07 July, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 02:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) has signed a contract with VaaaN-Regnum-NDE JV for supplying, installing, testing, commissioning and maintaining 10 (ten) units of low-speed weigh-in-motion (LSWIM) scales, including real-time web-based live video and data monitoring system with RFID for Bangabandhu Bridge. 

The Bangabandhu Bridge, which is 4.98km long, was opened for public use in 1998. 

It connects the east bank of River Jamuna to the west bank. When constructed, it was the 11th longest bridge in the world.

Overloaded vehicles on roads and bridges is a major concern for the road and bridge authorities of Bangladesh as it damages infrastructure, causes road accidents and incurs in additional 
costs for maintenance and rehabilitation. 

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) is installing low-speed weigh in motion (LSWIM) scales on the roads leading up to the Bangabandhu Bridge on both sides. 

LSWIM are low-speed weigh-in-motion scales for vehicles that can weigh the axle load of vehicles with near-perfect accuracy, without the need to stop the vehicles. 

There will also be a real-time web-based live video and data monitoring system with radio-frequency identification (RFID) installed, along with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera system to identify overweight vehicles.

Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, Chief Engineer of BBA, signed the agreement with Rony Basak, Country Head of VaaaN Infra Pvt Ltd., in presence of Md Monjur Hossain, Executive Director of BBA, Riyad Husain, Managing Director of NDE Solutions Ltd, Mohammad Hossain Jony, Managing Director of Regnum Resource Ltd and other senior officials of BBA. 

On behalf of NDE, the solution will be executed by its subsidiary, NDE Solutions Ltd. 

Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) / Bangabandhu Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

7h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

8h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

20h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work