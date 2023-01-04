BB to issue Tk50 notes signed by its Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder

The Bangladesh Bank will issue Tk50 notes signed by its Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder from 8 January.

It will initially be issued from the Motijheel office of the central bank and later from other branches as well, reads a press release of the Bangladesh Bank..

The color, shape, design and all security features of the newly printed notes will remain the same as before.

Along with the newly printed notes, all previous notes of Tk50 in circulation will be valid.