BB holds workshop on 'Trust Fund cum Settlement Management' with Nagad

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Bank has organised an awareness workshop for the officials of the Bangladesh Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad.

The workshop, titled "Guidelines for Trust Fund Management in Payment and Settlement Services", was led by Hafia Tazrean, joint director of the Bangladesh Bank's Payment System Department which was held at a five-star hotel in Dhaka on Saturday (11 September), said a press release. 

Hafia Tazrean and Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, distributed certificates to the participants at the end of the session.

In addition, Mohammad Aminul Haque, executive director of Nagad Limited, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief business officer, and Md Nurul Alam, FCS were present from Nagad Limited.

Postal Attaché of Postal Department Masud Khan and Additional Post Master General Al Mahbub represented the Bangladesh Postal Department during the session.

Tanvir A Mishuk thanked Bangladesh Bank at the end of the workshop and stated, "Nagad always believes in preserving utmost transparency. We are dedicated to adhering to all Bangladesh Bank policies as the regulating authority. With this in mind, we attended today's programme to gain more knowledge about trust funds."

The session was conducted to provide information about the financial institutions that have been approved by Bangladesh Bank.

Hafia Tazrean talked about digital transactions, starting with the first system for trading goods and exchanging gold and ending with banknotes.

Throughout the workshop, she emphasized the obligations and duties of non-banking financial organizations.

In her speech, Hafia Tazrean said, "The financial industry is evolving at the same pace as the ongoing technological advancement. Bangladesh Bank consistently requests that all financial institutions operate with the utmost openness. Trust funds are client deposits held by financial institutions. Therefore, Bangladesh Bank anticipates that Nagad will be extremely vigilant when handling this fund."

The joint director also spoke about Nagad's obligations as an MFS institution and how MFS businesses can safeguard their customers' funds and the Bangladesh Bank's regulations in this respect. Later, she talked about what a "Trust Fund" is, how it is run, and how to use the Trustcom Settlement Account.

The workshop was attended by 50 employees selected by Nagad. The workshop's two segments were followed by a Q/A session where Hafia Tazrean answered several questions from the participants. Tanvir A Mishuk also addressed several issues to which Hafia Tazrean responded appropriately.

Following the successful completion of the programme, certificates were handed to all attendees. Then, on behalf of Nagad, Tanvir A. Mishuk thanked the Bangladesh Bank Authority and Hafia Tazrean for putting on the workshop.

The Managing Director of Nagad also congratulated the postal department representatives and the participants. At the end of the workshop, the Joint Director wished Nagad success and a bright future as one of the leading MFS providers in the country.

