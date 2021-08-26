BB and MBL sign agreement on Automated Challan System  

Bangladesh Bank and Mercantile Bank Limited have signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) services that will enable customers to pay the VAT, Tax, or other Govt. bills through challan system at all MBL branches and using online banking.

The signing ceremony took place at the Zahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank on August 26, 2021, said a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited and Md Forkan Hossain, general manager, Accounts and Budgeting Department of Central Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor, AKM. Mohiuddin Azad, executive director of Bangladesh Bank and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, deputy managing director, Asim Kumar Saha, SEVP and head of treasury division of Mercantile Bank Limited along with other senior executives and officers from both the organizations were present in the ceremony.