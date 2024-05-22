'Battle of Wings' Competition Concludes with Excitement and Anticipation

In a thrilling display of strategic prowess and innovative thinking, the Branding and Promotion Wing of the Business Club at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University emerged victorious in the highly anticipated "Battle of Wings" competition.

Held on 21 May, 2024, the event showcased the talents and visions of the university's ten wings.

Led by Nahida Islam Nisha and Ayesha Siddiqua Mito, the Branding and Promotion Team impressed both the audience and judges with their comprehensive strategy and collaborative spirit, securing the coveted title of champions.

Md. Nayan, Assistant Team Head of the Creative and Design Team, demonstrated remarkable creativity, earning the first runners-up position for his team. Similarly, Ahmed Omar Faruk, Assistant Team Head of the Business Affairs Team, showcased exceptional strategic acumen, leading his team to secure the second runners-up position.

The competition, attended by students, faculty, and esteemed guests, featured engaging presentations, a dynamic Q&A session, and a structured evaluation process. Speaking after their victory, Nahida Islam Nisha expressed gratitude to her team members and emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation.

President of Business Club, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Md. Siam Hosen Said, "I'm impressed by the talent and dedication shown in the 'Battle of Wings' competition. While the Branding and Promotion Wing emerged as the champion, every team contributed to its success. Let's carry this spirit of collaboration forward as we continue to thrive in our club and university community.

Congratulations to all participants!"

Adding to this sentiment, the General Secretary of the Business Club, Rafiul Hossen Khan, stated, "The 'Battle of Wings' has been an inspiring journey. Let's build on this experience to foster greater collaboration and innovation."

The success of the Branding and Promotion Wing highlights the talent and dedication within the Business Club at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, showcasing the significance of strategic planning and teamwork in achieving organizational goals.