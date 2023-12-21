Bata shoe company gets tax card and best taxpayer award 2023

Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited has been awarded "Tax Card" as the Highest Tax Payers for the income year 2022-23 in the category of 'Leather and Footwear Industry' at the "Tax Card and Best Taxpayer Award Ceremony 2023" held on 20 December in the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), Dhaka.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of NBR, handed over the crest and tax card to Elias Ahmed FCMA, finance director of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited, reads a press release.

For the 7th consecutive time, Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd has been honoured with this prestigious award in recognition of its significant contributions to the National Exchequer.

