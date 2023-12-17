Bata Bangladesh honoured with the Sustainability Excellence Award 2023

Bata Bangladesh has been honoured with the Sustainability Excellence Award 2023 in the education category, a prestigious accolade organized by The Daily Star in collaboration with CSR Window.

This is a recognition of Bata Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to fostering positive social impact, particularly in the realm of underprivileged children's education.

Through innovative and impactful programs, Bata Bangladesh has played a pivotal role in addressing educational disparities, providing opportunities for learning and growth to children who may otherwise be denied access to quality education. Their holistic approach to corporate social responsibility aligns with the values of the Sustainability Excellence Award, reflecting a genuine dedication to making a positive difference in the community.