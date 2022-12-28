BAT Bangladesh titled 'highest taxpayer' for 9th consecutive year

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has awarded BAT Bangladesh as the highest-income taxpayer in "others company" category for the fiscal year 2021-22. 

The company has been honoured with this prestigious recognition for nine successive years, starting from 2014, said a press release. 

An event was held to this end by the NBR at the Officers' Club, Dhaka on Wednesday (28 December). 

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal MP graced the event as the chief guest. Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP and Finance Ministry Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin were also present at the event as special guests. 

The event was chaired by Abu Hena NBR  Chairman Md Rahmatul Muneem.

The award along with the crest was handed over to Golam Mainuddin, chairman of BAT Bangladesh, during the event. Amun Mustafiz, head of finance and Ashrakat Hossain, corporate finance controller of BAT Bangladesh were also present at the occasion.

Golam Mainuddin, chairman of BAT Bangladesh said in this regard, "We are humbled to receive the highest taxpayer award again, and as always, we feel proud to have contributed to the development of the country's economy as we sincerely believe the contribution to the national exchequer plays a crucial role in keeping the wheels of the economy running and an essential part of the country's growth journey. Certainly, this recognition will inspire us."  

