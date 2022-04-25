BAT Bangladesh Launches its 1st ever ESG Report for 2021

BAT Bangladesh, one of the country's leading multinational companies, launched its first-ever Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for 2021 on Wednesday.

The report was launched at an event in Hotel Sonargaon in presence of several esteemed guests, representing both public and private sectors. Introducing the concept of ESG in Bangladesh, BAT Bangladesh is proud to be the 1st organization to launch an ESG report in the country, claims a statement.

BAT Bangladesh's purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™ by transforming the business and guide it towards a sustainable future.

The Company acts as a development partner to the government in supporting the Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs). The ESG report outlines how the Company is delivering against its purpose and putting sustainability at the front and center of all business actions to deliver impactful changes across wider communities.

The report covers BAT Bangladesh's ambitious ESG targets comprising of reductions in carbon emission, waste recycling, water recycling, maximizing usage of renewable energy and much more. The Company has been upholding excellence in its operations for 111 years, taking numerous initiatives to educate its farming community about environment-friendly and sustainable agricultural practices for enhancing soil fertility, conserving water, and decreasing pollution.

"We are excited to publish our ESG Report and share the progress we have made in our ESG journey. BAT Bangladesh has been working as a sustainable development partner of the Government by complementing 8 SDGs through multiple community initiatives.This ESG report stands as a true testament of BAT Bangladesh's relentless efforts and social responsibility to build a better tomorrow." Shehzad Munim, Managing Director of BAT Bangladesh, spoke at the external launch event.