BAT Bangladesh contributes over Tk11 crore to Labor Welfare Foundation

Corporates

TBS Report
17 September, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 09:10 am

BAT Bangladesh has contributed over Tk11 crore to the Labor Welfare Foundation Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

BAT Bangladesh has been regularly contributing to this fund since the inception of the Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation Act.

BAT Bangladesh has been a loyal partner of the Government's development initiatives for over 110 years now, in addition to being one of the highest tax-paying organizations. In the last 10 years, BAT Bangladesh has contributed a total of BDT 69 crore 25 lac 42 thousand to the fund.

On behalf of BAT Bangladesh, Saad Jasim, Head of Human Resources; Sheikh Shabab Ahmed, Head of External Affairs along with 2 other Senior Managers Mehedy Arif Mozammel and Akhtar Anwar Khan handed over the cheque to Labor and Employment Secretary Md. Ehsane Elahi at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Director General of Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation Begum Jebunnesa Karim along with other high officials were also present at the occasion.

As a responsible organization, BAT Bangladesh has been consistently contributing a portion of its profit to the Labor Welfare fund since its inception.

Till date, BAT Bangladesh has solely contributed 15% (approx) of the total accumulated Welfare Fund. Despite the massive hit of the pandemic, BAT Bangladesh has contributed more than 11 Crore taka to the fund which is 2 crore more than the amount they contributed in the previous year.

Bangladesh Labor Welfare Foundation Fund is indeed a remarkable initiative from the Government to ensure safety and security for the country's labor force. The fund promises to help workers and their families in case of any unfortunate incident or major accidents, which is a great security for them. BAT Bangladesh is proud of being the Government's partner for this great initiative since the beginning. 

