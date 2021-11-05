BAT Bangladesh awarded first position for 'The President's Award for Industrial Development 2019'

BAT Bangladesh has been awarded the first position for the prestigious "President's Award for Industrial Development 2019 under Large Industry Category" on Thursday, 4 November 2021 at Osmani Smriti Milonayoton in the capital, states a press release.

The Honorable President of Bangladesh H.E Abdul Hamid was virtually present during the handover of the "President's Award for Industrial Development 2019", given under six categories, for notable contributions towards the national economy.

Golam Mainuddin, Chairman and Shehzad Munim, Managing Director of BAT Bangladesh received the award from the special guests, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Industries; Muhammad Abdul Mannan MP, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Planning and Kamal Ahmed Majumder MP, State Minister, Ministry of Industries, at the formal award ceremony. The event was presided over by Zakia Sultana, Secretary, Ministry of Industries.

In a message, Golam Mainuddin, Chairman of BAT Bangladesh said, "We would like to thank the Government of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Industries in particular for recognizing BAT Bangladesh for such a prestigious award. This award is a true testament to BAT Bangladesh's continuous drive for excellence in making a significant contribution to the country's industrial development. Such initiatives by the government will inspire private sector entrepreneurs to play a significant role in making Bangladesh a middle-income country."

On the occasion, Md. Zafar Ullah, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Industries; Mubina Asaf, Head of Legal & External Affairs, Charles Kyalo, Head of Operations, Md Azizur Rahman FCS, Head of Public Affairs & Company Secretary, A.K.M Aftab Ul Islam FCA, Independent Director & Chairman of the Audit Committee of BAT Bangladesh and Masud Siddiqui, Independent Director & Chairman-NRC of BAT Bangladesh along with other senior officials were also present.