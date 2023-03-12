Bassbaba Sumon becomes Maverick brand ambassador from the house of Apex

Photo: Courtesy

Saidus Salehin Khaled Sumon, popularly known as Bassbaba Sumon, one of the founding members and bassist of Bangladeshi rock band Aurthohin, has been made brand ambassador of the brand Maverick from the house of Apex.

This partnership was revealed on Apex's social media page through the launch of Maverick's Summer Collection campaign video, said a press release.

According to the media release, Maverick is a lifestyle and fashion brand from the house of Apex, for people who follow their own unique path and express their individuality through their own style.

Aligning with their brand motto "Free to Be", Maverick ensures the necessary outfits to customers who want to celebrate their own authenticity and unique voice.

Bassbaba Sumon, has amassed a beloved fan base among the people. His signature style, authenticity, and integrity have made him the ideal icon for Maverick, reads the release.