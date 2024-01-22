BASM launches training programme for SEBON officials

22 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:51 pm

BASM launches training programme for SEBON officials

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Academy for Securities Markets (BASM), the academic wing of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, has organised a specialised training program for the Securities and Exchange Board of Nepal (SEBON) officials, from January 21 to January 24. 

This initiative aims to enhance the expertise of SEBON officials in securities market regulation and operations through formal classes led by seasoned professionals including Commissioners and senior executives of BSEC. Participants will engage in practical learning experiences, including visits to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL), a Brokerage House, Central Counterparty Bangladesh Limited (CCBL), and the BSEC. 

The program is designed to foster international collaboration and knowledge exchange. It will conclude with an address by Prof. Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, the Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, highlighting the importance of regulatory excellence. This training underscores BASM's commitment to promoting global securities market understanding and cooperation.

