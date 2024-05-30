The Basket supermarket launches new outlet in Chattogram's Panchlaish

'The Basket' a Chattogram-based supermarket launched its new outlet at Mirzapool in the Panchlaish area of Chattogram City. The grand opening ceremony was graced by the Member of Parliament of Chattogram-8 Mohammad Mohiuddin Bachchu, who officially opened the outlet by cutting a ribbon and a cake on Thursday (30 May) evening.

During the event, MP Mohammad Mohiuddin Bachchu expressed his optimism that the residents of the area will now have access to quality products at fair prices with the opening of The Basket Supermarket.

In celebration of the launch, the supermarket is offering special promotions on a variety of daily-use products, which will continue until June 16. Additionally, special deals are available in anticipation of Eid-ul-Azha. Under this offer, customers will receive a coupon for every purchase of Tk 500. These coupons will enter customers into a draw to win one of 10 exciting prizes, including a refrigerator, chest freezer, smart TV, microwave oven, washing machine, pedestal fan, mixer grinder, rice cooker, purifier, and gift vouchers.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including Chattogram City Corporation Councilor No. 8 Shulkbahar Ward Mohammad Morshed Alam, Chairman of 'The Basket' Mohammad Nazmul Hossain, Managing Director Delwar Hossain, Directors Nuruddin Chowdhury Shamim, Mohammad Rabiul Hossain, and Abida Sultana. Former Chairman of Bhatiari No. 9 Union Parishad Alhaj Mohammad Ishaq and Mahfuzul Haque, Chairman of Equity Property Management Limited were also present.

'The Basket' Supermarket started its journey with its first outlet in Khulshi area of the port city in 2017 and became popular very soon for its cost effective deals and quality services. The launch of this new outlet marks a significant milestone for The Basket, promising to bring convenience and quality products to the residents of Panchlaish.