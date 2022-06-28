BASIS becomes headline partner of sourcing festival in Europe

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) has become the headline partner of three European countries' festival of sourcing.

For the first time, BASIS will directly take part in the festival of sourcing organised by Austria, Hungary and the UK.

"BASIS member companies are now exporting $1.4 billion worth products. There is no alternative to branding and increasing investment in information technology sector to raise this amount to $5 billion," said BASIS President Russell T Ahmed Tuesday at a press conference held at Karwanbazar in the capital. 

He also said that a keynote on 'Bangladesh- the next ICT power house' will be presented before the 350 companies from Austria, Hungary, UK and Slovakia, during the international sourcing festivals.

 

 

BASIS / Sourcing Fair

