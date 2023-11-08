Basic training programme for BADC assistant engineers launched

A basic training programme for assistant engineers working in the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) has started at Central Seed Testing Laboratory located at Gabtoli.

BADC Chairman Abdullah Sajjad inaugurated the programme.

This 42-day long basic training will start from 8 November 2023 and will continue till 17 December 2023.

During the inauguration, the chairman emphasised on BADC conduct, ethics, rules and regulations and importance of following the subjects properly to make the future career of the trainees beautiful and rewarding.