BASIC Bank launches Remittance Software 'REMIT365'

State-owned BASIC Bank Limited has launched its remittance software 'REMIT365' to encourage and make remittance collection easier and faster for people using banking channels.

Badre Munir Firdaus, joint secretary, Financial Institutions Division (FID), Ministry of Finance inaugurated the software as chief guest in a ceremony on Monday, 18 December 2023 at the bank's head office in the capital, reads a press release.

Minakshi Barman, joint secretary of FID was present as a special guest. While Md. Anisur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the program and delivered the welcome speech.



Abu Md. Mofazzal, deputy managing director, Md. Nashir Uddin, Sumit Ranjan Nath, Md. Shafiul Alam, Md. Hasan Imam, Dulon Kanti Chakrabarty and Md. Ghulam Syeed Khan, general managers, Md. Helal Uddin, DGM and head of the ICT division, senior executives, and other senior bank officials, and staff were also present on the occasion.

Speakers said that under the national integrity strategic plan 2023-24, BASIC bank has launched its remittance software 'REMIT365' to encourage and make remittance collection easier and faster for people using banking channels.

It was informed in the program that the process will function automatically so customers will get the service in faster way from any branch of the bank across the country. In addition to that customers will be able to transfer their funds to other bank accounts through BEFTN and RTGS services. The transaction information will be sent to the customers through SMS. All customer information will be checked by online NID service.