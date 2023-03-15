BASIC Bank launches 'Magpie' app

15 March, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:15 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State-owned BASIC Bank Limited launched its "Magpie" app and customer onboarding platform "BASIC i-Account," a digital platform of banking services in order to make the financial system more inclusive and accessible to the people.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, inaugurated the services as chief guest in a ceremony on Tuesday (14 March) at the bank's head office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Professor Dr Abul Hashem, chairman of the bank presided over the program. While Md Anisur Rahman, MD and CEO of the bank, delivered the welcome speech.
  
Md Razib Pervez, Dr Nahid Hossain, Dr Md. Abdul Khaleque Khan, Shamim Ahammed, directors of the bank and Md Mezbaul Haque, executive director and coordinator of BASIC Bank were present as special guests.

Md Abdur Rahim, Abu Md Mofazzal and Md Abul Kalam Azad, deputy managing directors, Ahmed Hossain, ASM Rowshanul Haque, Md Ismail, Md Momenul Hoque, general managers, Md Helal Uddin, DGM and head of ICT division, senior officials of vendors and other senior bank officials, staffs were also present on the occasion. 

The app has all other financial services including banking. e-KYC based bank account opening without branch support, direct fund transfer to other banks through EFT, RTGS and NPSB, add money, e-commerce/merchant payment, credit card bill Payment, utility bill payment, ticketing and remittance service and other banking services are available on Magpie App. 

The app has also the facility of adding any card, account and mobile banking services account, funds transfer from any VISA or MasterCard, shopping through QR code, mobile recharge, instant balance inquiry and instant card/account statement.

The "Magpie" app also features services like payment and receipt of school, college, and university tuition fees and MFS transfer. The Apps will be available shortly on Google's Play Store.

