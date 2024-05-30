BASIC Bank inaugurates ATM booth at BTRC

30 May, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 09:22 pm

BASIC Bank inaugurates ATM booth at BTRC

State-owned BASIC Bank Limited opened ATM booth at Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) premises at Agargaon in the capital.

Engr Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, chairman of the BTRC along with Md Anisur Rahman, managing director and CEO of BASIC Bank inaugurated the ATM booth on Thursday (30 May), reads a press release.

Md Aminul Haque, vice chairman, Engr Sheikh Reaz Ahmed, Dr Musfiq Mannan Choudhury, FIDM, FCIM and Md Delowar Hossain, commissioners of the BTRC and other concerned officials of the both organisation were also present on the occasion.
 

