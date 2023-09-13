Bashundhara Toiletries unveils logo

Corporates

Press Release
13 September, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 04:44 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The logo of Bashundhara Toiletries Limited was officially unveiled on Wednesday (13 September) at the Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters.

Bashundhara Toiletries Limited started its journey on 25 June. Md. Mustafizur Rahman, deputy managing director of Bashundhara Group was present at the ceremony. He said, "All of us should always be grateful for the endless resources that the environment around us has bestowed upon us. We have made proper use of water and solar energy in the production of each of our products and also our products are eco-friendly. So, we tried to bring the strong elements of nature in our logo too.

"In our logo you will see the dominance of three colors. Blue for water, green for nature and yellow for sun have been used keeping in mind."

Bashundhara Toiletries Limited uses high quality raw materials and modern machinery to manufacture. Bashundhara has launched Bashundhara Power Wash Detergent Powder, Bashundhara Xtreme Toilet Cleaner, Bashundhara Lit Dish Wash Liquid & Bar, Bashundhara Smilezy Toothpaste, Bashundhara Air Freshener, Bashundhara Xtreme Plant Fiber Coil in home care, personal care, hair care and oral care categories and plans to launch more products in the future. 

In line with the demands of the modern era, these toiletries products feature astonishing fragrances that not only provide consumers with a revitalizing experience but also elevate their daily motivation.

Among many others Mohammad Masudur Rahman, Chief Sales Officer of BPML, Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Chief Financial Officer of BPML, Mohammad Majedul Islam, Company Secretary of Sector C, Mohammad Alauddin, Head of Marketing at Sector C, Bashundhara Group; Mohammad Anwarul Hossain, DGM-Sales, Toiletries, Shoaib Mahmud, Deputy Manager, Marketing, Bashundhara Toiletries, present at the event.

