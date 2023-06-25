Bashundhara Toiletries starts journey aiming to grab half of domestic market

Corporates

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 10:32 pm

Bashundhara Group, one of the leading conglomerates in the country, has launched Bashundhara Toiletries Ltd, aiming to take over a large part of the existing Tk20,000-25,000 crore toiletries market in the country.

At present, nearly half of the share of the domestic toiletries market is occupied by foreign brands.

"Foreign companies are dominating the toiletry products market in the country. Why can't we domestic companies capture this market? Why will this money go abroad? Taking everything into consideration, we have brought the toiletry products to the market," said Safwan Sobhan Tasvir, vice chairman of Bashundhara Group, while addressing as the chief guest at the launching ceremony of Bashundhara Toiletries at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Sunday.

He added, "With our advanced microbiological research facilities and skilled workforce, we ensure the highest quality standards for our products. The toiletry line has been thoughtfully crafted to cater to the everyday needs of the people".

Mostafizur Rahman, deputy managing director of Bashundhara Group, said, "Bashundhara products are available all over Bangladesh, and are also exported. We will first spread the new toiletry products in the local market. We want to grab a large share of the toiletries market. We have plans to export these products to neighbouring countries within a year. We will also make cosmetics products".

"The toiletries market size is valued at Tk20,000-Tk25,000 crore, which will soon be Tk40,000 crore. Raw materials for toiletry products are mostly sourced from abroad. We have also taken the initiative to produce the raw materials," he added.

Mohammad Alauddin, Bashundhara Group DGM (Marketing), told The Business Standard, "50% of the domestic demand for toiletry products is held by foreign companies. We look to take over a large part which is being occupied by foreign companies. We want to deliver these products at the right price to the doorsteps of consumers across the country. One of the hallmarks of our products is the mind-blowing fragrance".

Bashundhara Toiletries offers a range of products including detergent powder, toilet cleaner, dish wash liquid and bar, air freshener, plant fibre coil, and toothpaste.

The primary objective of Bashundhara Group is to make these high-quality toiletry products accessible to people across the country through affordable pricing and robust distribution channels, said the company.

Bashundhara Toiletries

