Bashundhara Toiletries introduces “Alora 2in1” Hair & Body Wash: first ever in Bangladesh

22 October, 2024, 12:10 pm
Bashundhara Toiletries announced the launch of "Alora 2-in-1" Hair and Body Wash, an innovative product designed to simplify your daily care routine.

As Bangladesh's first 2-in-1 solution for both hair and skin, Alora offers a unique blend of premium ingredients that cleanse, nourish, and revitalize.  

"Alora 2-in-1" is formulated with two powerful combinations of Vitamin E and Moisturizing Agents, and Argan Oil and Conditioning Agents. This dual-action product ensures both your hair and skin receive the care they deserve, leaving your hair shiny, smooth, and strong, while your skin remains soft, hydrated, and supple.

