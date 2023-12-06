Bashundhara Housing recognised as Most Innovative Property Development Firm Bangladesh 2023

Land developer Bashundhara Housing, a subsidiary of Bashundhara Group, has won the prestigious 'World Business Outlook Award 2023'.

The company has been recognised as the most innovative land developer company in Bangladesh, which will set a new paradigm for the real estate sector.

The awards ceremony was held on 25 November 2023 at the Marriott Marquis, Queen's Park, Bangkok, Thailand.

The award was presented by Natya Suchinda from the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the award was accepted by Biddut Kumar Bhowmik, Deputy Managing Director and Head (Sales & Marketing), Bashundhara Group.

The award highlights Bashundhara Housing's contribution to creating a modern and dynamic living environment.