Bashundhara Group provides blankets to freedom fighters, poor in northern districts

Bashundhara Group has provided blankets to the distressed people, family members of Liberation War martyrs and freedom fighters in Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, and Dinajpur districts.

In coordination with Bashundhara Group, the district unit of "Shuvosangho", an organisation of the daily Kaler Kantho, organised a blanket distribution programme at Jagannathpur Government Primary School in Thakurgaon on Friday. The family members of Liberation War myrters and freedom fighters received 300 blankets at the programme.

Besides, 300 more blankets were distributed at Thakurgaon Government Girls High School on the same day.

Another 300 blankets were distributed among the poor and distressed people of Dinajpur district at a programme held at Dinajpur Academy High School.

The Santal community in Boro Balia ethnic area of Thakurgaon received 100 blankets provided by Bashundhara Group.

One hundred more blankets were distributed among the madrasa students in Tetulia upazila of Panchgarh.