Bashundhara gifts Holy Qur’an to five thousand three hundred students in Bancharampur

Press Release
05 November, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 03:00 pm
Bashundhara gifts Holy Qur’an to five thousand three hundred students in Bancharampur

Bashundhara Group, Bangladesh's most significant industrial conglomerate, has distributed the Holy Qur'an to around five thousand students of thirty-seven educational institutions in Bancharampur upazila in Brahmanbaria.

 The event was held at the Upazila Parishad auditorium on Monday afternoon with Bashundhara Group Advisor Maynal Hossain Chowdhury in the chair.

 Adviser (media) of Bashundhara Group Mohammad Abu Tayeb, Bancharampur Islamia Sobhania Fazil Madrasah Principal Maulana Ruhul Amin, Bancharampur Govt SM Pilot Model High School Headmaster Mohamamd Atiqur Rahman, Bashundhara Foundation Deputy General Manager (DGM) Md Maimun Kabir, Bashundhara Shuvosangho Director Zakaria Zaman, Bancharampur Govt College's Accounting Department Head Md Chan Mia, Bashundhara Foundation Deputy Manager Mosharraf Hossain, and Senior Officer Amir Hossain, among others, attended the programme.

 The programme was attended by the students of 25 secondary schools, eleven madrasas, and a vocational school and college in the area.   

 Receiving the Holy Qur'an, ninth-grader Tania Akhter of Bancharampur Pilot Girls' High School said, "This is the first time I have received a Holy Qur'an as a gift. I feel very happy after getting the holy book."

 Suman Mia, a Bancharampur Vocational School and College student, said, "I am delighted to receive the Holy Qur'an."

