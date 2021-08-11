Bashundhara Food and Multi Food Distribute relief gifts among its partners’ workers  

Bashundhara Food and Beverage Industries Limited (BFBIL) and Bashundhara Multi Food Products Limited (BMF) launched a special relief assistance program to provide relief to 8,000 families of industrial workers spread across the country.

Shafiat Sobhan Sanvir, Vice Chairman, Bashundhara Group initiated and directed the program to alleviate the sufferings of industrial workers of Bashundhara Group, said a press release.

Relief items were delivered to Moulvibazar and Savar of Dhaka, Bhairab Bazar in Kishoreganj, Mymensingh Sadar, Puran Bazar of Chandpur, Barishal Sadar, Khulna Sadar, Jhikorgacha of Jessore and Ullapara of Sirajganj on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Redwanur Rahman, Head of Sales (Bulk) of Bashundhara Food and Beverage Industries Ltd and Bashundhara Multi Food Products Ltd supervised the distribution of gift items to support these workers and their families across the country.

Initially, a total of 8,000 working families in eight divisions of the country are getting this gift assistance.

Bashundhara Group promised to continue this support for its workers and their families in days to come.