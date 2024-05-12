Bashundhara Cement to provide over 2 lakh tonnes of cement for Dhaka Elevated Expressway project

On May 11 2024, Bashundhara Cement, a concern of the country's largest business conglomerate Bashundhara Group, signed an agreement with esteemed Chinese construction company SDRB-Sinohydro JV, a joint venture of Shandong Hi-Speed Group & Sinohydro Corporation Limited, to supply exclusively Bashundhara Cement for the construction of Dhaka Elevated Expressway PPP project.

Bashundhara Group's Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan and the joint venture's Department Manager Bai Pei Long signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at a city hotel in the presence of KM Zahid Uddin, deputy managing director, Cement Sector, Bashundhara Group, and Liu De Qiang, purchase manager of the joint venture.

Through this exclusive contract, Bashundhara Cement, with the nation's largest and most modern VRM technology, will provide over 2 lakh metric tonnes of cement for the mega project. Chosen after rigorous evaluation, the selection was based on factors like quality assessment, factory inspection, production capacity and supply system.

From Bashundhara Group, there were also present Bashundhara Group's Hon'ble Director Yeasha Sobhan, Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman-Senior Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Kamrul Hassan-Chief Financial Officer, Shah Jamal Sikder-Chief Sales Officer (Cement Sector), Mohammad Towfique Hasan-Head of Division (Business Development, Sustainability affairs & PR), Imran Bin Ferdous-Head of HR & Admin, Mohammad Alauddin-Head of Marketing, I.R.K.M Salahuddin Biswas-Deputy General Manager (Cement Sector), and other officials.

Bashundhara Cement's track record in national mega projects, including Padma Bridge, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Jamuna Rail Bridge, Padma Rail Link, Lebukhali Bridge, Metro Rail and other, underscores its reliability and excellence in contributing to Bangladesh's infrastructure landscape.