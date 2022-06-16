Barvida election on 18 June

Corporates

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 02:19 pm

Related News

Barvida election on 18 June

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 02:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The biennial election of the Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (Barvida) will be held on 18 June. 

62 candidates are contesting for the 25-member Executive Committee (EC) of the association. The total number of voters is 761. The Elected 25 EC members will elect the President, Secretary-General, 3 Vice Presidents, Treasurer, and the other posts on 20 June 2022 for the next 2 years.   

The election programme is scheduled to be held at Hotel InterContinental on 18 June from 10 am to 4 pm.

Barvida is currently run by the administrator as the election of the association was not held due time after the completion of the previous executive committee (2019-2021).

The 3 member election board is working under the chairmanship of Md Selim Hossen, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Commerce.

Barvida, a nationalised trade organization of the country is contributing to the national economy through local investment, employment of millions of people and a few thousand crores of taka revenue to the government annually.

At present the organisation has 920 members.

Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (Barvida)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

3h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

4h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

6h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

22h | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Where do all the export funds go

Where do all the export funds go

14m | Videos
Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

4h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

6h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh