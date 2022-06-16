Barvida election on 18 June
The biennial election of the Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (Barvida) will be held on 18 June.
62 candidates are contesting for the 25-member Executive Committee (EC) of the association. The total number of voters is 761. The Elected 25 EC members will elect the President, Secretary-General, 3 Vice Presidents, Treasurer, and the other posts on 20 June 2022 for the next 2 years.
The election programme is scheduled to be held at Hotel InterContinental on 18 June from 10 am to 4 pm.
Barvida is currently run by the administrator as the election of the association was not held due time after the completion of the previous executive committee (2019-2021).
The 3 member election board is working under the chairmanship of Md Selim Hossen, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Commerce.
Barvida, a nationalised trade organization of the country is contributing to the national economy through local investment, employment of millions of people and a few thousand crores of taka revenue to the government annually.
At present the organisation has 920 members.