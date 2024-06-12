Baridhara Community Walkathon Summer-2024 held

Corporates

Press Release
12 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 09:41 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 'Baridhara Community Walkathon Summer-2024' took place on 8th June, 2024, in the Baridhara Diplomatic Zone of the capital, under the sponsorship of SHELTECH.

This vibrant event saw the participation of approximately 400 residents from the Baridhara Society, including officials from various foreign missions. The walkathon was grandly inaugurated at 8:00am at Baridhara Park by Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Sheltech Group, Envoy Legacy, Envoy Textiles, and Green Textile.

Distinguished guests included Kutubuddin Ahmed, the Founder and Chairman of Sheltech Group and Envoy Textiles, and Feroz M. Hassan, the President of Baridhara Society. High officials from different embassy and foreign agencies were also present, adding to the significance of the event.

The primary aim of this 2.5 and 5.0 KM walkathon, organized by the Baridhara Society with the support of SHELTECH, was to socially motivate the community towards greater citizen awareness and environmental protection. The participants enjoyed breakfast, courtesy of Platinum Hotels, a distinguished branch of the Sheltech Group. In addition to the walkathon, a variety of family programs were arranged at Baridhara Park that day. These included children's football games, art activities, and mehendi (henna) application. There were also food stalls and fresh seasonal fruits available for everyone to enjoy, creating a festive and inclusive atmosphere for all attendees.

Through this initiative, the organizers sought to foster a sense of responsibility and collective effort among participants to promote a healthier and more environmentally conscious society.

