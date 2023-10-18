BARI observes Sheikh Russel Day 2023

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) celebrates the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russell's Birthday & Sheikh Russell's Day- 2023 today (Wednesday, October 18) with profound respect and various programs.

The day's program included hoisting the national flag and awarding the Guard of Honor, flying balloons, joyous rally, cutting cake, drawing and Sheikh Russell's life-based speech competition, special munajat/prayers and illumination.

The day's programs were begun with hoisting the national flag and guard of honor in front of the BARI headquarters. Director General Dr. Debasish Sarker with other directors laid wreaths at the portrait of Sheikh Russell. The Director General then inaugurated the day's program by flying balloons in front of BARI head office.

Later, a joyous rally was held led by Director General of BARI with the participation of scientists, officials, employees, teachers, workers, students of all levels of the Institute. The joyous rally encircles BARI's main campus.

Then they cut a cake in front of BARI head office on the occasion of Sheikh Russell's birth anniversary and Sheikh Russell's Day. After that, a drawing and speech competition based on the life of Sheikh Russell was held with the participation of students of Anand Shishu Kanan and BARI High School.

Besides, special munajat was offered at BARI Jame Mosque after Juhur prayer and special prayers were offered at BARI temple and church marking the birthday of Sheikh Russell and Sheikh Russell's Day.