BARI celebrates International Mother Language Day 2024

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 01:10 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 01:12 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) observes the Great Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day 2024 (February 21, 2024) with profound respect and solemnity. Various programs also chalked out marking the day.

The day's programs started with placing wreaths at the Institute's Shaheed Minar to pay the homage to the martyrs at one minute past midnight which is led by BARI Director General Dr. Debasish Sarker with other directors, scientists, officers, employees, teachers, labors and representative of various organizations.

The day's program also included, hoisting the national flag at half-mast; placing wreaths al the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; Probhat Ferry with the participations of scientists, officers, staff, teachers, labors and representative of various organizations.

A discussion meeting also held on the Great Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day after the Probhat Ferry. BARI Director General Dr. Debasish Sarker, BARI Director (Support & Services) Dr. Ferdouse Islam, Director (Research) Dr. Md. Abdullah Yousuf Akhond, Director (Training and communication) Dr. Md.Tariqul Islam, Director (Oilseed Research) Dr. Md. Nazrul Islam, Director (Horticulture Research Centre) Dr. Munshi Rashid Ahmad, leaders of the BARI Scientists Association (BARISA), BARI Employees Welfare Society (BARIKA), BARI Labor Association spoke in the discussion meeting.

Special prayers were held after the Johr prayer at all Mosques of BARI for the forgiveness of the souls of the martyrs and the happiness, peace and prosperity of the country. Special prayers are also held in BARI's temple and church in the evening.

 

