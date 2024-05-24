Barça Academy Training Camp set to return in Bangladesh once again

Barça Academy Training Camp set to return in Bangladesh once again

Their camp is going to be held at the International School Dhaka-ISD campus. Francesc Puigdomènech, Coordinator of Barça Academy, and Hector Albiñana, Coach of Barça Academy, will train the participant from June 19 to 23, 2024. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

For the second time in a row, the football academy of Spanish giant Barcelona is coming Bangladesh.

Their camp is going to be held at the International School Dhaka-ISD campus. Francesc Puigdomènech, Coordinator of Barça Academy, and Hector Albiñana, Coach of Barça Academy, will train the participant from June 19 to 23, 2024. 

Barça Academy, the official academy of FC Barcelona, trains its students through football to not only grow as sportspersons but also as good human beings. It follows its own unique school model, based on the Barça methodology. With a focus on skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship, ISD's Barça Academy Football Training Camp promises to be a platform for young talents to hone their abilities and passion for football. 

Barça Academy Football Training Camp's emphasis on holistic development will ensure that each player not only improves their technical skills but also learns the value of teamwork, fair play, and respect for the sport. The camp is open to ISD students and interested participants from other schools, catering to boys and girls aged 6-17 years. The sessions will be divided into three age groups: Under 11's 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, Under 14's 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm, and Under 18's 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm. Registration for the camp will be open till May 21.

