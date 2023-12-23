Baraka Securities signs agreement with ICB

Baraka Securities Ltd., a sister concern of the Baraka Group, signed an agreement with the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) to disburse loans from the "special fund for affected small investors in the capital market" on a repayment basis.

The agreement was signed with the ICB's Special Fund Management Unit on Thursday at the state-owned investment office in the capital, Baraka Securities said in a press release.

Korban Ali, DGM of ICB's Special Fund Unit, and Baraka Securities' chairman Monzur Kadir Shafi and Director Fahim Ahmed Chowdhury both inked the deal.

Anwar Shamim, General Manager of the ICB; Md. Golam Robbani, DGM, of the Eef Implementation and Recovery Division of the ICB; Mokter Hossain, AGM, Documentation Department of the ICB. Representing Baraka Securities, its Director (Finance), Mohammad Monirul Islam, and GM (HR & Admin) of the Baraka group, Mirajul Karim, among other high officials, were present at the occasion.