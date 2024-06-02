Baraka farmyard honoured at World Milk Day 2024 for contributions to dairy sector

Baraka farmyard honoured at World Milk Day 2024 for contributions to dairy sector

Baraka Farmyard was awarded the "Dairy Icon 2023" for its special contributions to the dairy sector in Chattogram. The award was received by Baraka Farmyard's owner, Mr Khurram Nayeem, from the chief guest, fisheries and livestock minister Mr Md Abdur Rahman MP.

The theme "Milk is essential for global nutrition" was emphasised at the "World Milk Day 2024" celebration and Dairy Icon Celebration, organised with funding from the Bangladesh government and the World Bank, at the Krishibid Institution Auditorium in the capital. 

Baraka Farmyard was awarded the "Dairy Icon 2023" for its special contributions to the dairy sector in Chattogram. The award was received by Baraka Farmyard's owner, Mr Khurram Nayeem, from the chief guest, fisheries and livestock minister Mr Md Abdur Rahman MP.

The event was chaired by Dr Mohammad Reajul Huq, director general of the department of livestock services, and attended by special guest Mr Sayeed Mohamood Belal Haider, secretary of the ministry of livestock.

Milk is the main source of nutrition for children and elderly members of the family. With the goal of providing unadulterated products in the market, Khurram Nayeem established a farm on about 290 decimals of land in Charlakshya, Karnaphuli Upazila, Chattogram. Under Mr Nayeem's leadership and with the dedicated efforts of his skilled team, Baraka Farmyard was developed. The current farm collects 1000-1100 liters of milk daily from 65 cows, of which 600-700 liters are packaged and sold. The remaining milk is used to produce 100% pure yogurt, sweet yogurt, borhani, and buttermilk.

Khurram Nayeem, the owner of Baraka Farmyard, said that this success is not his alone. The recognition of Dairy Icon 2023 was possible due to the tireless efforts of all his team members as well as the support of the customers. It is because of the customers' love and trust that Baraka Farmyard is where it is today. This recognition will inspire him to work with renewed vigor in the future and continue to provide unadulterated milk and dairy products to customers from all walks of life, meeting their nutritional needs.

