BAPEX holds 34th annual general meeting

The 34th Annual General Meeting of Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration & Production Company Ltd (BAPEX) was held on 22 November virtually.

The shareholders and the members of the Board of Directors of the company participated in the meeting presided over by Md. Nurul Alam, chairman of BAPEX Board and secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, said a press release.

Audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2022-2023 of the company were approved by the shareholders at the meeting.

During the financial year, the total income and expenditure of the company was Tk608.49 crore and Tk530.71 crore respectively.

The company's profit before tax was Tk77.78 crore.

During the financial year, the company has deposited Tk332.12 crore as revenue to the national treasury.

In the meeting, shareholders expressed their satisfaction with the overall activities of the company during the period and provided valuable suggestions and guidelines on various issues for the better functioning of the company.  

 

