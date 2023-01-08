Banks participating in Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme ink deal with BB

Banks participating in the Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme formed by the central bank to increase food production to ensure food security of the country signed a participation agreement with the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday (January 8).

On this occasion, an agreement signing ceremony was organised in the presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder.

The central bank's Agriculture Credit Department Director Md Abul Kalam Azad and Managing Directors of the respective banks inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The Governor mentioned that the refinancing schemes have been successfully implemented through various banks in the past years. The newly formed Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme will contribute significantly to increasing food production and ensuring nutritional security in the country.

He said that in this scheme, the interest rate of loans at customer level will be 4%.

Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan delivered the welcome address on the occasion.

Besides, Managing Director of Bangladesh Agricultural Bank Abdul Jabbar and Chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh and Managing Director and CEO of Brac Bank Ltd Salim RF Hussain expressed hope for proper implementation of the scheme.

Besides, the executive director in charge of agricultural credit department of Bangladesh Bank and other officials and senior officials of related banks were present in the event.