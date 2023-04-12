Bankers Welfare Club Bangladesh distributes iftar items among fasting people

12 April, 2023, 05:15 pm
Bankers Welfare Club Bangladesh distributes iftar items among fasting people

The Bankers Welfare Club Bangladesh distributed Iftar among the fasting people in Motijheel Shapla Square on 11 April.

Ex-Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and current Director of Management Council of Sonali Bank Limited Abul Kalam Azad was present as the chief guest at the Iftar distribution ceremony, reads a press release.

Presided over by the organization's president Dr Tapas Chandra Pal, the programme was moderated by its General Secretary Lion Hamidul Alam Sakha.

Md Anwarul Islam Khandkar, convener of the iftar distribution programme sub-committee and joint general secretary of the organisation, spoke in the short discussion programme.

After the distribution of iftar, the president of the organisation Dr Tapas Chandra Pal disclosed that the club has a dream to establish a modern Bankers Hospital to ensure better medical care. 

He also announced that they want to establish a modern commercial bank called 'Bankers Bank Bangladesh Plc' with bankers. 

He sought the cooperation of the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, the Ministry of Finance and the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Bank.

