Bankers’ organisation arrange transport services for the bankers during lockdown

To thwart the spreading of new delta variant of coronavirus, the government has imposed a strict lockdown since 28 June.

But bankers who are considered as one of the frontline workers to keep the wheels of economy moving are asked to attend the office from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Bangladesh Bank, the regulator, has ordered the banks to arrange alternate duty rosters for their employees, however most of the bankers said they are asked by their respective banks to attend office every day.

The major problem for them is attending office on time as public transport services as well as ride-sharing services are banned during the lockdown.

Against such backdrop, Next Generation Bankers of Bangladesh (NGBB)—a platform of young professional bankers formed in 2018—has arranged transportation service for the bankers on their own.

They have started microbus services in three routes namely, Narayanganj-Motijheel, Uttara-Motijheel and Mirpur-Motijheel from 4 June.

Narayanganj-Motijheel- route would cost a banker Tk 150 (one way), Uttara-Motijheel route would cost Tk190 and Mirpur-Motijheel route Tk180.

Wasi Uddin Chowdhury, a senior member of NGBB told The Business Standard that they have received over-whelming response from the bankers.

"We are planning to introduce these services to different routes. Bankers from different banks have already asked us to keep the services on even after the lockdown," said Wasi, a banker of Al Arafa Islami Bank.

Lauding the initiative, South East Bank official Nihad Ferdous said, "NGBB has always try to come up with services and solution for the young bankers."