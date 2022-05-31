Bankers Club of Bangladesh organises Eid reunion

Corporates

Picture: Courtesy
Bankers Club of Bangladesh Limited (BCBL) recently organised an Eid reunion programme at Bankers Club Bhaban.

Mohammad Monirul Maula, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Islami Bank Ltd was present as the chief guest at the event presided over by Mohammad Imtiaz Uddin, president of the club, said a press release. 

Md Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy managing Director and CBO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd; Md Zakir Anam, deputy managing director of NCC Bank Ltd.; Md Mosharraf Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of Astha Feed Industries Ltd. and managing director of the company, Gias Uddin Khan.

"Bankers are one of the responsible professionals of the society. The contribution of bankers in keeping the national economy afloat is undeniable. Such a professional club plays a very important role in their entertainment. I am by the side of the organisation and will be in the future," said Mohammad Monirul Maula while giving consultative speeches on various aspects of the club.

The club's own musical bands "BCBL Beats" and "Purnata" performed music on the cultural evening of the event.

The event ended with a dinner at the end of the ceremony.

