Bank Officers Housing Society distributes blankets among distressed people

Corporates

Press Release
14 January, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 04:03 pm

Bank Officers Housing Society distributes blankets among distressed people

Press Release
14 January, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 04:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Officers Housing Society (BOHS) distributed winter clothes to poor orphan children under its social responsibility programme.

BOHS has distributed these blankets to orphans and street children of different madrasas this year as part of its regular social responsibility programme, reads a press release. 

Several young bankers founded this society in 2019 with the motto 'Bonding for a Better Tomorrow' at heart.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At present the membership of this society is about 11,000. The organization is working for the development of helpless children who are left behind in the society.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

2h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

1h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

8h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

4h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

5h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

19h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

8h | Videos