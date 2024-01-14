Bank Officers Housing Society distributes blankets among distressed people

Bank Officers Housing Society (BOHS) distributed winter clothes to poor orphan children under its social responsibility programme.

BOHS has distributed these blankets to orphans and street children of different madrasas this year as part of its regular social responsibility programme, reads a press release.

Several young bankers founded this society in 2019 with the motto 'Bonding for a Better Tomorrow' at heart.

At present the membership of this society is about 11,000. The organization is working for the development of helpless children who are left behind in the society.