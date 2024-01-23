Bank Asia Wins Sustainability Reporting Award 2023

Bank Asia Limited has won Sustainability Reporting Award 2023, awarded by the National Center for Corporate Reporting (NCCR), Indonesia.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman and Ms. Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Vice Chairman, along with Mr. Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of Board Executive Committee, Mr. Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of Board Audit Committee, Ms. Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Mr. Enam Chowdhury, Mr. Md. Abul Quasem, Mr. Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Mr. Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Directors, Mr. Shafiuzzaman, President & Managing Director (CC) and Senior Management of the bank are seen in the picture with the award at Bank Asia Tower. The award was previously given at a ceremony in Indonesia by the NCCR.

Bank Asia aims to create a better future by growing responsibly and sustainably, with a commitment to implementing eco-friendly measures. In its sustainability reporting, Bank Asia exhibits its activities and underlying impacts from the perspectives of the economic, environmental, social and governance arenas. This award serves as a testimony to the Bank's disclosure and initiatives in promoting sustainability.