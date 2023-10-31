Bank Asia wins 1st prize at 23rd ICAB National Award

Bank Asia Limited has won 1st Prize (Gold Award) in two categories –'Private Sector Banks' as well as 'Corporate Governance Disclosures' - of 23rd ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Reports 2022.

Shafiuzzaman and ANM Mahfuz, Additional Managing Directors along with Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, FCA, Chief Financial Officer of the bank received the awards from Commerce Minister Mr. Tipu Munshi, who was present as the Chief Guest, at a ceremony organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) at a city hotel on 30th October 2023.

Dr. Shamsul Alam, State Minister for the planning ministry, was present as the Special Guest. Md Moniruzzaman, President and MBM Lutful Hadee, Vice-President of ICAB were also present at the program.