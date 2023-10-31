Bank Asia wins 1st prize at 23rd ICAB National Award

Corporates

Press Release
31 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 08:12 pm

Bank Asia wins 1st prize at 23rd ICAB National Award

Press Release
31 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 08:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia Limited has won 1st Prize (Gold Award) in two categories –'Private Sector Banks' as well as 'Corporate Governance Disclosures' - of 23rd ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Reports 2022.

Shafiuzzaman and ANM Mahfuz, Additional Managing Directors along with Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, FCA, Chief Financial Officer of the bank received the awards from Commerce Minister Mr. Tipu Munshi, who was present as the Chief Guest, at a ceremony organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) at a city hotel on 30th October 2023.

Dr. Shamsul Alam, State Minister for the planning ministry, was present as the Special Guest. Md Moniruzzaman, President and MBM Lutful Hadee, Vice-President of ICAB were also present at the program.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

5h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

5h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

31m | TBS World
How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

5h | TBS World
Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

8h | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

22h | TBS SPORTS