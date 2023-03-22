Bank Asia, Western Union launch joint campaign for remittance clients

Bank Asia Limited and Western Union launched a joint promotional campaign for the remittance clients.

Under this campaign, remittance clients of Bank Asia will receive a gift while withdrawing cash remittance through Western Union in every transaction, reads a press release.

This offer will be valid from 24 March to 22 April.

Adil Chowdhury, president and managing director of Bank Asia and Shihab Hasan, regional operations manager (South Asia) of Western Union, inaugurated the campaign at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on 21 March.

Among others, Shafiuzzaman and ANM Mahfuz, additional managing directors; SM Iqbal Hossain and Alamgir Hossain, deputy managing directors; Golam Gaffar Imtiaz Chowdhury, head of Foreign Remittance Department of the bank were present at the occasion.

