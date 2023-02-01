Bank Asia signs deal with Bangladesh Bank to participate in Tk10,000 crore EFPF fund

01 February, 2023, 06:40 pm
01 February, 2023, 06:40 pm

Bank Asia signs deal with Bangladesh Bank to participate in Tk10,000 crore EFPF fund

Bank Asia Limited has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to participate in the newly formed Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF) worth Tk10,000 crore.

In presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Bank Asia President and Managing Director Adil Chowdhury and Bangladesh Bank Director Maksuda Begum signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on 30 January, reads a press release.

Among others, Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor and Nurun Nahar, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, were present on the occasion held at Jahangir Alam Conference Room of the central bank's headquarters in Dhaka.

Under this fund, exporters will be able to avail loans in local currency against the purchase or import of raw materials at an interest rate of 4%. The tenure of the loan will be maximum 180 days.

Earlier on 01 January  this year, the central bank formed the fund for exporters to continue the development and expansion of export-oriented industries.
 

