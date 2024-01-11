Bank Asia signs agreement with Syngenta

11 January, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 06:02 pm

Bank Asia signs agreement with Syngenta

11 January, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 06:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia has signed an agreement with Syngenta under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aiming to provide cost-free seeds, fertilizers and pesticides to the poor and marginal farmers nationwide.

Mr. Shafiuzzaman, President & Managing Director (Current Charge) of Bank Asia and Mr. Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, Country General Manager and Managing Director of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations on 10 January, 2024 at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

Mr. Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, S. M. Iqbal Hossain, Mr. Alamgir Hossain, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa Haikal Hashmi and Mr. Arequl Arefeen, Deputy Managing Directors of the bank, Mr. Kazi Halimur Rashid Faisal, Director & Head of Finance, Syngenta Bangladesh Limited along with other officials of both organizations were also present on the occasion.

