Bank Asia signs agreement with Sheba.xyz

Press Release
29 October, 2024, 08:50 pm
Bank Asia PLC has signed an agreement with Sheba. XYZ, Bangladesh's largest online marketplace and one-stop solution for on-demand home services for households and lifestyles.

Mr Zishan Ahammad, EVP & Head of Cards, ADC & IB of Bank Asia and Mr Ronald Micky, Chief Operating Officer of Shaeba. xyz, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in a signing ceremony at Bank Asia Cards Department, Sukrabad, 

Under the agreement, Bank Asia customers will enjoy a 10% discount on all Sheba. XYZ services upon payment through their Debit or Credit Card.

