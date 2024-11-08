Bank Asia signs agreement with Rancon Motors Limited

Corporates

08 November, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 08:58 am

Bank Asia signs agreement with Rancon Motors Limited

Bank Asia PLC has signed an agreement with Rancon Motors Limited, the authorized distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Bangladesh. The signing ceremony took place at Rangs Babylonia, Tejgaon, Dhaka on 6 November 2024, with Mr. ANM Mahfuz, Additional Managing Director of Bank Asia, and Mr. Imran Zaman Khan, Divisional Director of Rancon Motors, representing their respective organizations.

Through this agreement, Bank Asia's credit card holders (VISA Signature, VISA Platinum, Mastercard World Elite, and Mastercard Titanium) will enjoy exclusive discounts of 10% on servicing and 5% on parts for Mercedes-Benz vehicles from Rancon Motors. This partnership offers Bank Asia's clients added value as they maintain their premium vehicles.

Bank Asia / Rancon Motors Limited

