Bank Asia signs agreement with Pragati Life Insurance

Corporates

Press Release
09 February, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 07:55 pm

Bank Asia Limited signed an agreement with Pragati Life Insurance Limited to ensure group health insurance facility for its employees. 

Adil Chowdhury, president & managing director of Bank Asia, and M Jalalul Azim, managing director & CEO of Pragati Life Insurance, signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations on 8 February at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, reads a press release.

Shafiuzzaman, additional managing director; Md Sazzad Hossain and SM Iqbal Hossain, deputy managing directors, SM Anisuzzaman, SEVP & head of Human Resource Division of Bank Asia, and Md Rafiqul Alam Bhuiyan, additional managing director; Mohammad Shah Alam Kiron, executive vice president of Pragati Life Insurance, along with other officials of both organisations were also present on the occasion.
 

