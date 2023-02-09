Bank Asia signs agreement with Pragati Life Insurance

Bank Asia Limited signed an agreement with Pragati Life Insurance Limited to ensure group health insurance facility for its employees.

Adil Chowdhury, president & managing director of Bank Asia, and M Jalalul Azim, managing director & CEO of Pragati Life Insurance, signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations on 8 February at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, reads a press release.

Shafiuzzaman, additional managing director; Md Sazzad Hossain and SM Iqbal Hossain, deputy managing directors, SM Anisuzzaman, SEVP & head of Human Resource Division of Bank Asia, and Md Rafiqul Alam Bhuiyan, additional managing director; Mohammad Shah Alam Kiron, executive vice president of Pragati Life Insurance, along with other officials of both organisations were also present on the occasion.

