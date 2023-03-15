Bank Asia Securities holds 12th AGM

Bank Asia Securities held its 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on Tuesday (14 March).

Romana Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia Securities Limited, signed the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December, 2022, prior to the AGM, reads a press release.

The company's directors- Nafees Khundker, Md Abul Quasem, Kazi Sanaul Hoq, Prof M Shahjahan Mina, Areef Billah Adil Chowdhury, Md Sazzad Hossain, SM Anisuzzaman, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, CEO Sumon Das, Company Secretary Md Anisul Alam Sarker and Head of Finance Md Nahid Raza were present at the meeting.